Minnesota weather: Slightly warmer and more humid on Friday

Friday is a typical July-style weather day, with temperatures in the lower 80s and a touch more humidity.

Friday’s forecast

Warm sunshine and slightly more humid on Friday with dew points in the lower 60s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are closer to seasonable for a daytime high of 81 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Most of the day will be fairly clear, but a few clouds will roll in this afternoon and evening. Isolated rumbles are possible later Friday, with southwestern Minnesota having the best chance for precipitation. Overnight temperatures dip into the mid-60s.

What to expect this weekend

It’s going to be a beautiful and generally pleasant weekend, but scattered showers and storms are possible.

Saturday and Sunday are a touch humid, with temperatures in the lower 80s. If pop-up showers appear, they will likely occur in the late afternoon and early evening, but not everyone will get wet.

This trend follows us into the week with temperatures in the lower 80s and chances for scattered storms.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: