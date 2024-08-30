Minnesota weather: Quiet, sunny Friday ahead of a nice Labor Day weekend

The Brief The high for the Twin Cities metro is 78 degrees on Friday. Friday is sunny, calm, and dry compared to the more active weather this week. Labor Day weekend looks nice, with warmer temperatures on Saturday and more fall-like temperatures on Sunday and Monday.



Friday will be much quieter and more comfortable ahead of a few slightly cooler days this Labor Day weekend.

Friday’s forecast

After an active weather week with multiple storms, the next few days look calm and dry for much of Minnesota.

Some high clouds are expected on Friday morning, but the sky clears out for a sunny afternoon. A bit of a westerly breeze allows dew points to fall into the 50s, making for far more comfortable conditions.

Much of Minnesota will have highs in the mid to upper 70s, with the occasional pocket 80 in central Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro has a daytime high of 78 degrees. Temperatures overnight dip into the 50s and lower 60s.

A look at Labor Day weekend

Saturday will be warm with a southerly breeze and a high of 85 degrees in the metro. However, dew points climb back into the 60s for another day, giving it a typical summer-style feel.

A cold front moves through late on Saturday, causing temperatures to dip into the lower 70s on Sunday and into Monday. The cooler temperatures will still be comfortable but feel a bit more like fall as we head into the start of September.

As we head into the work week, temperatures start heating up closer to seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and possibly into the 80s by midweek.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: