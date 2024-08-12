Minnesota weather: More comfortable warmth for our Monday

A calm and pleasantly warm Monday kicks off the week with abundant sunshine brightening the day.

Monday's forecast

Expect a pleasant Monday with a daytime high of 80 degrees in the Twin Cities metro and widespread 70s for much of Minnesota. The day will be comfortable and quiet with dew points in the 50s. Enjoy plenty of afternoon sunshine with the occasional passing cloud.

While the day will be dry for most, southwestern Minnesota will have early morning rainfall that could redevelop in the afternoon.

The rest of Minnesota should stay relatively quiet on Monday as overnight temperatures dip into the 50s with pocket lows in the 60s.

(FOX 9)

Midweek forecast

Patchy fog greets us on Tuesday morning, but it gives way to more afternoon sunshine. Tuesday is a touch more humid and warmer with a high of 82 degrees.

Summer-style humidity returns on Wednesday afternoon. Cloud coverage increases late in the day, leading to scattered rumbles and pockets of rain in the evening and overnight that could linger into Thursday.

Isolated pop-up showers can't be ruled out for Friday, but we dry out heading into a pleasant looking weekend.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: