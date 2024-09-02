Minnesota weather: Beautiful weather for Labor Day, cooler later this week

Labor Day looks beautiful in Minnesota with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the 70s, but things will turn cooler later this week.

Monday's forecast

Monday has a light breeze with southerly winds at 5-15 mph, but it could get gusty in parts of western Minnesota. Expect a beautiful Labor Day filled with sunshine and the occasional high passing cloud.

The temperature remains mild, with a high of 76 degrees in the Twin Cities metro and in the low to mid-70s for much of Minnesota.

Overnight, things remain calm as temperatures are on the cooler side in the mid-50s.

Looking ahead

The breeze returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, with wind gusts at 20+ mph.

The sunshine sticks around through midweek, but the clouds and our next chance of rain return late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Things will stay relatively warm through Wednesday, but a cold front will work its way through, dropping temperatures in the 60s by the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: