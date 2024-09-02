Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Beautiful weather for Labor Day, cooler later this week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 2, 2024 6:13am CDT
It's a gorgeous Labor Day on Monday, with temperatures in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. Things remain calm heading into mid-week, but we could see our next chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Labor Day looks beautiful in Minnesota with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the 70s, but things will turn cooler later this week. 

Monday's forecast

Monday has a light breeze with southerly winds at 5-15 mph, but it could get gusty in parts of western Minnesota. Expect a beautiful Labor Day filled with sunshine and the occasional high passing cloud. 

The temperature remains mild, with a high of 76 degrees in the Twin Cities metro and in the low to mid-70s for much of Minnesota. 

Overnight, things remain calm as temperatures are on the cooler side in the mid-50s.

Looking ahead 

The breeze returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, with wind gusts at 20+ mph. 

The sunshine sticks around through midweek, but the clouds and our next chance of rain return late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.  

Things will stay relatively warm through Wednesday, but a cold front will work its way through, dropping temperatures in the 60s by the end of the week. 

