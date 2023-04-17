Minnesota weather: Cooler with chances for rain this week

Cooler-than-average temperatures are in the forecast this week, and with it comes chances for some rain.

Monday will feature some decent afternoon sun, with a high of around 47 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing across the state. Most spots will be in the 20s but the Twin Cities will see a low of around 30 degrees.

More sunshine is in store on Tuesday, with a high of around 53 degrees. That's about as close to seasonable as we're going to get this week.

Rainfall returns on Wednesday morning with some early morning rumbles. Much of the day looks like it'll be dry, before rumbles and rain return for the late evening. The high will be right around 50 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Scattered showers are likely Thursday, with a high of around 47 degrees. Light showers will linger into Friday.

A dry but cool weekend is in the forecast, with highs in the 40s.

The average high this time of year is 57 degrees.