Minnesota weather: Cooler with chances for rain this week

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Highs in upper 40s with afternoon sun on Monday

Highs will climb to about 47 degrees in the Twin Cities metro on Monday, and clouds will make way for some afternoon sun. It'll be warmer on Tuesday, with a high of around 53 degrees.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Cooler-than-average temperatures are in the forecast this week, and with it comes chances for some rain. 

Monday will feature some decent afternoon sun, with a high of around 47 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing across the state. Most spots will be in the 20s but the Twin Cities will see a low of around 30 degrees. 

More sunshine is in store on Tuesday, with a high of around 53 degrees. That's about as close to seasonable as we're going to get this week. 

Rainfall returns on Wednesday morning with some early morning rumbles. Much of the day looks like it'll be dry, before rumbles and rain return for the late evening. The high will be right around 50 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

St. Croix River to reach major flood stage this week

The St. Croix River rose more than 6 feet over the weekend, and in Stillwater water is starting to creep into nearby parks and restaurant patios. The city spent weeks preparing for major flooding, constructing a 2,000-foot floodwall along the river and placing tens of thousands of sandbags. Residents hope the temporary berm will prevent the rising river from going into town.

Scattered showers are likely Thursday, with a high of around 47 degrees. Light showers will linger into Friday.

A dry but cool weekend is in the forecast, with highs in the 40s. 

The average high this time of year is 57 degrees.

The seven-day forecast.