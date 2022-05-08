Minnesota weather: Cool and cloudy before the big warm up

article

Mother Nature certainly showering us with some love this Mother's Day!

Sunday brings cool and cloudy weather with some isolated showers throughout the day. So hopefully you got your planting done Saturday. Sunday morning rain will be more widespread, but on the bright side, we'll watch our shower chances taper into the afternoon.

Temperatures won't budge much this afternoon as we struggle to get out of the 50s. We will also be holding on to the winds that picked up last night. Sustained winds will blow about 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts around 30 mph into to evening.

Isolated storm chances pick up again late Sunday, primarily for western and northwestern Minnesota. There is a Level 1 severe risk in place there, with hail being the primary threat with storms that may develop.

By Monday, we swing well past our average highs, and head straight toward more summer-like weather. Temperatures on Monday will reach the 70s and 80s, with isolated storm chances. That will mark the first of a warmer, more active weather week ahead.