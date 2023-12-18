Minnesota weather: Cold, blustery Monday before another mild stretch starts Tuesday

A cold and blustery day is in the forecast on Monday, but then it starts warming up again.

A high-pressure system is building on Monday morning, which is leading to a lot of wind, with gusts close to 50 mph in some cases. However, as the system presses into the state, winds will gradually calm through the day on Monday. Cloud cover will also clear out across much of the area.

The high on Monday will be around 25 degrees with afternoon sunshine. Overnight, the temperature will fall quickly to a low of around 16 degrees in the Twin Cities.

On Tuesday, the high will be in the upper 30s, which is about 10 degrees above average. And it'll only get warmer from there. Sunshine on Wednesday will help push temperatures back into the 40s. The 40s will stick around for the rest of the week.

Here's the seven-day forecast: