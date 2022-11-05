Minnesota weather: Chilly Saturday, chances of rain overnight

Cool temperatures have arrived, with chances of rain in parts of Minnesota on Saturday and overnight into Sunday.

Parts of southeastern Minnesota started Saturday with some rain and light rumbling from a storm system that caused severe damage in parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday. The metro could see some scattered showers as the storms move northeast, but there is no threat of severe weather.

The Twin Cities will reach a high of 46 with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. A few scattered showers in the eastern part of the state are expected to clear out by the afternoon.

A look at the weekend forecast for Nov 5-6

Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop to 37 degrees with spotty showers early in the morning for parts of southwestern Minnesota and the Twin Cities as a small system will move its way northeast.

The clouds will clear by Sunday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine expected, but there will be some gusty winds. Sunday’s high will reach the low-50s, with winds reaching 35 mph.

Heading into the workweek, temperatures will drop but will warm up by mid-week back into the 60s with chances of rain from Wednesday night into Friday.