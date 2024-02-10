Minnesota weather: Calm, quiet and mild weekend

It’s going to be a calm, quiet and mild weekend.

Temperatures won’t feel quite as warm this weekend as during the week, but temperatures remain above average with a high of 35 degrees for the Twin Cities metro on Saturday.

It will be a quiet day overall on Saturday but breezy at times, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Flurries are possible in the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Temperatures are slightly warmer on Sunday with a high of 38 degrees in the metro, but the clouds will move out with more sunshine in the afternoon hours.

The start of the week remains stable with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. By the end of the week, we could see our next chance of precipitation with a light wintry mix.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: