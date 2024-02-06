Minnesota weather: Bright Tuesday as record warm 50s return; rain showers likely Thursday

The record warmth returns for Tuesday, but rain showers are holding off until later in the week.

A southerly flow is bringing record-warm temperatures on Tuesday and into Thursday. Temperatures for southern and central Minnesota will see highs in the 50s, including the Twin Cities metro area with a high of around 54 degrees for Tuesday.

Expect filtered sunshine for the afternoon and a slight breeze from the southwest. The overnight hours remain mild as temperatures stay above freezing.

On Wednesday, the breeze will be more noticeable, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon and a high of 55 degrees for the metro area. There will be pocket sunshine but an overall cloudy day for Wednesday.

The scattered showers arrive on Thursday, and a cold front follows, bringing a chance for snow in parts of northern Minnesota.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures cool by Friday and are back in the 30s by the weekend, still above the average high of 26 degrees.