Minnesota weather: Bright, comfortable Tuesday; isolated storms, rain later this week

A bright and comfortable day is in the forecast on Tuesday.

The high is in the middle 80s, but dew points will remain low, so it'll be quite pleasant.

Meanwhile, the northern half of the state is under an air quality alert from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday due to wildfire smoke. Here are the impacted counties:

Some isolated storms are possible along the Canadian border Tuesday evening.

Humid, isolated storms are possible Wednesday

Wednesday's high will be around 84 degrees and humid.

Isolated storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon in the Twin Cities metro and southern half of the state.

Thursday will be seasonable, with a high of around 82 degrees. The best chance for some rain will be Thursday into Friday, with the forecast showing scattered rumbles possible on Friday.

Saturday is looking gorgeous, with a high of around 83 degrees. Sunday is looking nice, with a high of 82 degrees. A couple of isolated rumbles are possible Sunday night.

Here's your seven-day forecast: