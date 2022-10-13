Minnesota weather: Blustery with sprinkles on Thursday

A cool start to the day on Thursday with a chilly breeze and some stray sprinkles.

The chance for sprinkles continues throughout the day, mainly north of Interstate 94, and the area could see some flurries at times.

The high on Thursday will top out around 46 degrees in the Twin Cities, with cooler temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s expected in northern Minnesota. Overnight, lows will dip down into the 30s, with a low of 35 degrees in the Twin Cities and 32 degrees in Duluth.

Friday could see some more rain showers, with a high of 44 degrees in the Twin Cities and highs in the low 40s and upper 30s expected in northern Minnesota.

Saturday will be a tad warmer, with a high of 50 degrees for the metro and patchy sunshine. Sunday will be quite crisp, with a high around 46 degrees.