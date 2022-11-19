Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Bitter cold start to the weekend

Saturday will be bitterly cold, with a high of just 15 degrees and sub-zero wind chills. The winds will stick around throughout the day as gusts reach around 35 mph, with sustained winds expected at 10 to 15 mph.

(FOX 9) - After several days of snow and cloudy skies, we now face a bitterly cold start to our weekend.

Temperatures will be about 25 degrees below average for this time of year, with afternoon highs in the teens that fall throughout the day. While that is enough to make you shutter, the wind will put the cherry on top of our frigid Saturday afternoon. 

Winds will howl out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts around 30mph. That will take our actual temperatures in the teens and make it feel more like -5 degrees. If you haven't already taken the cold weather gear out of storage, you'll want to do that. 

The winds will begin to calm heading into Sunday as our temperatures 'warm' into the upper 20s with some sunshine.

The good news is that our temperatures will slowly warm closer to seasonable heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, and the forecast stays relatively quiet! The average temperature for this time of year is high of around 40 and a low of 26. 

