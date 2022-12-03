Minnesota weather: Bitter cold start for the weekend

Saturday will be bitter cold and well below average, but temperatures will warm to slightly more seasonable on Sunday.

Saturday morning's actual temperatures were in the single digits, with wind chills falling well below zero. The unseasonably cold weather will stick around through the day Saturday, but as winds shift, wind chills will start to improve. Afternoon highs will top out in the teens, with feels like temperatures that climb into the single digits.

On the bright side, it will be sunny outside. A lot of sunshine and blue skies will dominate the weekend.

By Sunday temperatures will climb closer to seasonable, warming up to the upper 20s, and low 30s.

Things stay quiet on Sunday, before a chance at a few flurries overnight into Monday. Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs expected to remain in the 20s.