Minnesota weather: Bright start, turning stormy later Tuesday

Tuesday starts out dry as the clouds push out to the northeast for early sunshine and a high of 66 degrees. The sun won’t stay out for long as cloud coverage builds in the afternoon, bringing a chance for storms in the early evening and pushing out by midnight.

The Twin Cities metro area is at a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms, while southern Minnesota has a level 2 slight risk.

Wednesday is quiet with some sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. More widespread rain is expected for Thursday morning and potentially lingering into Friday and the early part of the weekend, but it won’t be a total washout.

