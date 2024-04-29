Minnesota weather: Slowly drying, staying gray and cool Monday

Monday will be cool and gray for the Twin Cities metro, but warmer temperatures and another chance of rain are around the corner.

It's a damp start to Monday. Drips and scattered showers linger in the morning as the system pushes north. Then, we are drying out for the afternoon for a cool gray Monday with highs in the low 50s for the metro area.

Clouds linger overnight but try to clear out for some sunshine on Tuesday afternoon and a high nearing 70 degrees for the metro area. As a cold front shifts in later in the day, it brings a chance for more rain in the evening.

Severe weather is possible Tuesday, with portions of southern Minnesota under a slight risk and the Twin Cities metro under a marginal risk.

Wednesday, the first day of May, looks like the quietest day this week, with highs in the 70s before more rain returns on Thursday and lingers into Friday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: