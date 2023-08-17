Minnesota weather: Air quality alert; steamy this weekend

An air quality alert has been issued for the entire state of Minnesota Thursday through Friday due to wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued the air quality alert that took effect at midnight Thursday and is set to run until 11 p.m. on Friday for the whole state. A cold front is bringing heavy ground-level smoke from the wildfires across the entire state, with the MPCA noting it'll reach the Twin Cities around noon and southern Minnesota by about 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"This smoke will be heavy and air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI category for much of eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high for most of the day," the MPCA says. "Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon and smoke will begin to retreat away from Minnesota and disperse."

Minnesota's air quality is expected to improve to below alert levels by late Friday.

The Twin Cities and much of eastern Minnesota will be unhealthy for everyone — Red (Unhealthy) AQI — so the sky may look smoky and the air hazy, it may also be possible to smell smoke. In western Minnesota, the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups — Orange AQI — so the sky may look hazy.

People may experience eye, nose and throat irritation, coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness or fatigue. It may also worsen conditions for those in sensitive groups.

The MPCA encourages people to reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution (outdoor burning) and reduce vehicle trips. People would also reduce time outdoors, keep windows closed, and limit outdoor physical activity.

Steamy this weekend

Thursday will be comfortable temperature-wise, with a high of 76 degrees. Overnight, the low will dip down to 57 degrees (but keep those windows closed due to the air quality alert).

Friday will feature pleasant warmth with a high of 83 degrees as the poor air quality continues.

Then this weekend will be hot and humid, with highs in the 90s. The heat wave will continue into next week. Here's your seven-day forecast: