Minnesota weather: A wild week ahead

The forecast is set for a wild week of weather in the Twin Cities, including temps pushing into the 60s and the potential for some snow.

Monday, we could see a near-record high temperature in the low 60s.

The warm temps will be followed by a massive temperature drop overnight that could bring chances of snow for Tuesday's afternoon commute. Followed by subzero windchills to start Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

Temperatures rebound for the end of the week, sending us back into the 60s for next weekend.

