Minnesota weather: A freezing Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is going to be cold, temperatures dropping to just below freezing for the holiday.

In the Twins Cities metro, there is a high temperature of 31 degrees. The rest of Minnesota will have temperatures just below freezing as well, so bundle up! Temperatures will drop Thursday night to the high teens.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild. Black Friday will be slightly colder than Thanksgiving, with a high temperature of 30 degrees. The rest of the week and next will be chilly but mild.