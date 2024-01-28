Minnesota weather: A foggy Sunday, and record warmth into the week

Sunday will be foggy, especially in the western parts of the state. Temperatures are starting to rise into the 40s Sunday, and will continue to rise, making for record warmth into the week.

The fog is lighter, and visibility is better in the east metro. There is a dense fog advisory spanning from southeast Minnesota up to central Minnesota.

Sunday will have a high temperature of 40 degrees in the metro area, and temperatures will continue to rise in the week ahead.

Here is your seven-day forecast: