Minnesota weather: Sunny and mild Sunday, possible record warmth Monday

Sunday will be sunny and not as windy, causing temperatures to feel warmer at the start of the week in Minnesota. Following warmer temperatures on Sunday, Monday could bring some possible record warmth.

Sunday's high temperature will be 52 degrees in the metro area, with most of the state being in the mid to high 40s and low 50s. Overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, temperatures will drop to just above freezing. Monday could have possible record warmth in the metro area with an expected high temperature of 66 degrees.

Looking into the rest of the week, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild and warm with high temperatures in the 60s. There is a small chance of showers Thursday going into Friday in southern parts of Minnesota.

Here's your seven-day forecast: