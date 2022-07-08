Minnesota Rain totals: Much needed rain fell Thursday, Friday

A lot of areas along and South of I-94 woke up to some much-needed rain Friday morning. Showers and isolated storms began moving in Thursday evening, and lingered into the morning on Friday bringing more than an inch of new rain to parts of the state.

Higher rainfall totals were measured near the Minnesota River Valley and south, but parts of the metro picking up some decent totals as well. While totals can vary widely city by city, even street by street, but a lot of cities receiving around 0.10" or more.

Showers began tapering off early Friday morning and will continue moving out throughout the day. There is a chance we could see an isolated shower develop this afternoon but expect them to be wildly scattered and quick hits.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 80s this afternoon, with dew points steadily dropping throughout the afternoon.