Minneota weather: Showers move in Thursday, dry and sunny Friday ahead

The Brief A few scattered showers are expected to hit the Twin Cities metro later Thursday evening. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday with an overcast for most of the day. Friday will likely be dry and sunny with a quiet weekend ahead.



The forecast for Thursday is looking warmer than Wednesday with a little bit of rain expected later in the day.

Scattered showers Thursday

Showers will move in from the western part of the state during the mid-afternoon and into the evening,

Light rain will likely hit the Twin Cities metro area around sunset.

Those showers are expected to linger until about 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Slightly higher amounts of rain could be seen in the southern half of the state.

Looking ahead

A dry and sunny Friday is expected with seasonable temperatures, leading into a quiet weekend.

Here's a look at Thursday's highs and the seven-day forecast: