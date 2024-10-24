Minneota weather: Showers move in Thursday, dry and sunny Friday ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The forecast for Thursday is looking warmer than Wednesday with a little bit of rain expected later in the day.
Scattered showers Thursday
Showers will move in from the western part of the state during the mid-afternoon and into the evening,
Light rain will likely hit the Twin Cities metro area around sunset.
Those showers are expected to linger until about 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.
Slightly higher amounts of rain could be seen in the southern half of the state.
Looking ahead
A dry and sunny Friday is expected with seasonable temperatures, leading into a quiet weekend.
Here's a look at Thursday's highs and the seven-day forecast:
Image 1 of 3
▼
FOX 9 weather forecast.
From: FOX 9