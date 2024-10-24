Expand / Collapse search

Minneota weather: Showers move in Thursday, dry and sunny Friday ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 24, 2024 6:36am CDT
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Showers later Thursday, sunny Friday

The forecast for Thursday is looking warmer than Wednesday with overcast and rain expected later in the day. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The forecast for Thursday is looking warmer than Wednesday with a little bit of rain expected later in the day.

Scattered showers Thursday

Showers will move in from the western part of the state during the mid-afternoon and into the evening, 

Light rain will likely hit the Twin Cities metro area around sunset.

Those showers are expected to linger until about 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Slightly higher amounts of rain could be seen in the southern half of the state. 

Looking ahead

A dry and sunny Friday is expected with seasonable temperatures, leading into a quiet weekend.

Here's a look at Thursday's highs and the seven-day forecast:

FOX 9 weather forecast. 

