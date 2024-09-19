Tornadoes reported in northern MN amid severe weather

The Brief The National Weather Service has received two reports of a tornado touching down in the area of Cotton and Canyon in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Emergency Management Coordinator Joshua Brinkman shared photos of some of the storm damage near Cotton. A video shared with FOX 21 in Duluth also shows a funnel cloud in the area of Highway 53.



A reported tornado that touched down northwest of Duluth snapped trees in half and ripped apart a shed in the small Minnesota city of Cotton.

What do we know?

The National Weather Service received two reports of tornadoes that touched down in Cotton, Minn. and Canyon, Minn. Both cities neighbor each other, about 30 miles northwest of Duluth.

It's possible both reports were from the same tornado.

In Canyon, law enforcement reported the tornado crossed Highway 53 south of Cotton. In a video from Brandon Shofer (shared with FOX 9 through FOX Duluth), a funnel cloud is seen hovering in the area of Highway 53. FOX 9 is unable to confirm this in fact was the reported tornado, because the video doesn't show the lower portion of the cloud.

To the north, in Cotton, St. Louis County Emergency Management Coordinator Joshua Brinkman shared photos of damage to a wooded area, with trees snapped in half. He also included a photo of a shed that had been damaged by the storms.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Damage in Cotton MN. Photo from Joshua Brinkman

Context

A tornado watch was issued Wednesday afternoon for northeast Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin until 11 p.m. A tornado warning was issued for Carlton County until 6 p.m.

Closer to the metro, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota, as well as portions of western Wisconsin and northern Iowa until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Tracking the storms

Looking ahead

Friday is expected to be a far drier and more comfortable day as dew points drop into the 50s and temperatures hover around 80 degrees. Enjoy the abundance of sunshine and the warmer weather before cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Saturday is another warm day with a high of 81 degrees and the possibility for a couple of morning drips. Temperatures return closer to seasonable for the first day of fall on Sunday and remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s as we head into the week.