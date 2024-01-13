Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:27 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Mower County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

How much snow fell in Minnesota after Friday's winter storm?

By FOX 9 Staff
(FOX 9) - Minnesota was hit by its first snow storm of winter, with some areas getting hit with up to 7 inches of snow, while snow completely missed other areas of the state. 

Southwest Minnesota got the most snow, as it was under a winter storm warning for most of Friday. Winona accumulated the most snow, with 7 inches, while Rochester got 6.5 inches. Snow totals for the rest of southwest Minnesota range from 2.5 inches to 5 inches. 

The Twin Cities metro got significantly less snow, with the east metro getting hit with the most. The west metro received little to no snow, with Chanhassen getting 0.5 inches. Minneapolis got 1 inch of snow, as did St. Paul. Heading further east, Woodbury got 1.5 inches. 

The south metro accumulated a little more snow, with Apple Valley getting the most at 1.9 inches. 

The State Patrol recorded 216 crashes from 6 a.m. on Friday to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, due to icy and snowy road conditions. 

To see all snow totals, click here