Hibbing, Minnesota hits new record low of -32 degrees Friday morning

Hibbing, Minnesota is currently experiencing record-breaking cold.

The city hit a new record low Friday morning when the air temperature dropped to 32 degrees below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for most of northern Minnesota until 10 a.m.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. People are advised to use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

