Heavy rain likely in much of central, southern Minnesota Saturday

Heavy rain is likely in much of central and southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Many spots may wind up with 1 to 2 inches of rain by the time the storm winds down early Sunday morning.

Occasional heavy downpours along with thunder and lightning will be possible. The rain will cool the atmosphere enough in some areas to change our heavy rain over to snow, likely sometime late Saturday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas of central and northeastern Minnesota along with northwest Wisconsin. These areas are the most likely to see some slushy sloppy accumulating snow.

Though with temperatures likely above freezing as the snow is falling, and warm ground temperatures, even areas in the advisory are likely to experience a splotchy nature to total snowfall with drastic differences likely in total accumulation over short distances.

Overall though, 1”-4” of slushy snow is expected in the advisory zones.

