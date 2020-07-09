Heat index in St. Peter, Minn. reaches 108 degrees Wednesday, Twin Cities reach 102

article

The heat index in the city of St. Peter reached 108 degrees, the highest statewide during a steamy Wednesday in Minnesota.

According to the National Weather Service, four other cities reached 107 degrees on the heat index. They are Orono, Falcon Heights, Dundas and Maple Grove.

Dozens more Minnesota cities eclipsed 100 degrees in heat index including Lakeville, Edina, Hutchinson, Mankato, Rosemount, Eden Prairie, Red Wing, Blue Earth, Willmar and Princeton.

MSP Airport recorded a 102-degree heat index reading at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.