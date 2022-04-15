Friday's weather: Still cold but less windy in Minnesota

The good news for Friday is it’s not as windy as Thursday, but it’ll still be cold for this time of year.

The high Friday is in the mid-30s with gusts topping out at about 35 mph. That’s well below the wind gusts between 50-60 mph the Twin Cities saw Thursday, which led to tarmac delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, downed trees and pockets power outages across the metro.

Looking ahead to Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 40s, which is about 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

The forecast calls for highs in the lower 40s on Sunday, with rain and snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening.

Monday’s weather will be similar to Sunday but the sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. And we are expected to see more seasonal temperatures by the end of next week.