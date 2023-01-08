Freezing fog could led to some slippery roads for Monday morning commute

Freezing fog could cause some trouble for drivers on their Monday morning commute in the Twin Cities.

With temperatures expected to stay in the teens overnight, fog expected overnight could turn to freezing fog.

Fog when it freezes looks like a very heavy frost on your car. The droplets in the fog freeze when they touch surfaces, generally elevated the ground, like your car, trees, or road surfaces. And that could make for some slippery roads and tough travel Monday morning, particularly bridge decks.

Looking forward, we get out of the freeze over the next week with highs in the high-20s and low-30s.