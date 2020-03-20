First weekend of Spring starts off chilly, slowly warms up by Sunday

We're kicking off our first weekend of Spring with a blustery and cold Friday morning as wind chills have dipped into the single-digits both above and below zero across the state.

Expect plenty of sunshine for Friday afternoon as the gusty winds relax just a bit, but a chilly breeze will still remain noticeable and keep high temperatures in the frozen zone.

After a sunny and cold start Saturday, clouds will slowly thicken into the afternoon as we only warm into the mid-to-upper 30s.

A few patchy areas of sprinkles or flurries will try and flare into Sunday, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky will dominate as high temperatures should return to the more seasonable 40s.

