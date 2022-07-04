Fireworks or thunder? Storms roll for the 4th throughout Minnesota

The Fourth of July holiday is starting gray and damp as rain and rumbles roll through most of Minnesota Monday. The showers and isolated storms began firing up into southern and western Minnesota early Monday morning, and then gradually tracked east.

The much needed rain will be with Minnesotans through the early to mid-afternoon as we clear to end our holiday weekend. We can't rule out the chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening, but for the majority, our fireworks forecast is looking to be clear.

Temperatures on Monday will warm into the low to mid 80s as our dew points crank up and things feel rather muggy outside.

We carry the muggy, mid-80s as most head back to work on Tuesday with hit, and miss storms possible.