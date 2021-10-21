Most of Minnesota is now 'past peak' for fall foliage, DNR says
(FOX 9) - Your chance to see fall colors is quickly fading.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released its last fall color report Thursday, showing that most of the state is past peak for fall color change.
The Minnesota DNR's last fall color report Thursday shows most of the state is past peak. (MN DNR)
If you act fast, here's where you can still find fall colors that haven't peaked yet:
Southwest Minnesota
25-50%
50-75%
75-100%
Southeast Minnesota
50-75%
75-100%
- Frontenac State Park
- Rice Lake State Park
- Great River Bluffs State Park
- Beaver Creek Valley State Park
- John A. Latsch State Park
- Carley State Park
- Whitewater State Park
Twin Cities Metro
- Fort Snelling State Park (75-100%)
- Afton State Park (75-100%)
- Minnesota Valley State Recreation Area (75-100%)
Northeast Minnesota
- Split Rock Lighthouse State Park (75-100%)
Northwest Minnesota
- Lake Carlos State Park (75-100%)
- Big Bog State Recreation Area (75-100%)
- Glendalough State Park (75-100%)
- Crow Wing State Park (75-100%)