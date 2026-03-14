Live updates: Canceled flights at MSP Airport due to winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several airlines have issued waivers ahead of a winter storm that's expected to bring heavy snow to the Upper Midwest Saturday evening into Sunday. This comes as flights are being canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this weekend.
Delta, Sun Country, American Airlines and United Airlines have issued waivers for flights impacted by the winter storm.
Watch FOX 9 in the player above, and find live updates on airport conditions below.
5:41 a.m. - Dozens of flights canceled at MSP Airport
There are already dozens of flights canceled at MSP Airport for Saturday.
According to a message on MSP Airport's website, "Some airlines have begun to proactively cancel flights or offer waivers. Travelers, check with your airline for the latest flight information."
The airport says as of 5:40 a.m., 35 departures and 31 arrivals have been canceled on Saturday.