Live updates: Canceled flights at MSP Airport due to winter storm

The Brief A winter storm warning is in effect Saturday evening through Monday in parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. This has led airlines to issue travel waivers for impacted flights, and airlines to cancel flights. Find live updates on airport conditions below.



Several airlines have issued waivers ahead of a winter storm that's expected to bring heavy snow to the Upper Midwest Saturday evening into Sunday. This comes as flights are being canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this weekend.

Delta, Sun Country, American Airlines and United Airlines have issued waivers for flights impacted by the winter storm.

Watch FOX 9 in the player above, and find live updates on airport conditions below.

5:41 a.m. - Dozens of flights canceled at MSP Airport

There are already dozens of flights canceled at MSP Airport for Saturday.

According to a message on MSP Airport's website, "Some airlines have begun to proactively cancel flights or offer waivers. Travelers, check with your airline for the latest flight information."

The airport says as of 5:40 a.m., 35 departures and 31 arrivals have been canceled on Saturday.