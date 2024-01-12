Chicago winter storm warning: Snow, strong winds and brutal cold

The Chicago area got walloped by a dangerous winter storm Friday that dumped several inches of snow, knocked out power for nearly 100,000 people and canceled over 1,000 flights.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, northern and central Cook, and LaPorte Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Southern Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy, Lasalle, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper Counties. Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until noon Saturday.

Many areas started the day with very heavy snow, and some of our west suburbs had 6 to 8 inches on the ground by 8 a.m.

Snow is expected to pick back up in intensity this afternoon and continue through the night. The nature of the snow will be a lighter, fluffier snow this evening/tonight, so blowing and drifting will be cause for concern. This will make snow removal efforts difficult and ground blizzard conditions are possible due to blowing snow. Open areas in the suburbs are most at risk for whiteout and blizzard conditions as northwesterly winds ramp up to 40-50 mph late tonight.

Snow will taper off Saturday morning, but winds will remain gusty through the day. Plan for falling temperatures tomorrow, and then the deep freeze sets in Saturday night as temperatures fall below zero.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to remain sub-zero from Saturday evening through at least Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday morning will likely bring life-threatening cold with air temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below zero, and wind chill temperatures possibly colder than -30 degrees.

