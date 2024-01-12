Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
7
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Martin County, Mower County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Chicago winter storm warning: Snow, strong winds and brutal cold

By Emily Wahls
Published 
Updated 9:53AM
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago winter storm - 4 PM update

Tim McGill has your Chicago weather update!

CHICAGO - The Chicago area got walloped by a dangerous winter storm Friday that dumped several inches of snow, knocked out power for nearly 100,000 people and canceled over 1,000 flights.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, northern and central Cook, and LaPorte Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Southern Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy, Lasalle, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper Counties. Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until noon Saturday.

Many areas started the day with very heavy snow, and some of our west suburbs had 6 to 8 inches on the ground by 8 a.m.

Winter storm blasts Chicago area, causes increase in traffic accidents

A winter storm has been taking over the Chicago area, bringing heavy snow, significant wind gusts and causing traffic delays and crashes.

Snow is expected to pick back up in intensity this afternoon and continue through the night. The nature of the snow will be a lighter, fluffier snow this evening/tonight, so blowing and drifting will be cause for concern. This will make snow removal efforts difficult and ground blizzard conditions are possible due to blowing snow. Open areas in the suburbs are most at risk for whiteout and blizzard conditions as northwesterly winds ramp up to 40-50 mph late tonight.

Snow will taper off Saturday morning, but winds will remain gusty through the day. Plan for falling temperatures tomorrow, and then the deep freeze sets in Saturday night as temperatures fall below zero. 

Wind chill temperatures are expected to remain sub-zero from Saturday evening through at least Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday morning will likely bring life-threatening cold with air temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below zero, and wind chill temperatures possibly colder than -30 degrees.

