Blast of arctic air bringing subzero wind chill to Twin Cities metro

A wind-whipped blast of arctic air will be sweeping across Minnesota Thursday evening, bringing a bitter wind chill of a -20 overnight that will last into Friday morning.

Those in the Twin Cities metro area will notice a fast drop in temperatures -- from a high of 30 degrees Thursday afternoon to the single digits by 10 p.m.

Temperatures will continue to drop near zero overnight with Friday's high expected to barely reach the teens. Winds from the northwest are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday will have folks reaching for their shovels with a chance of flurries in the evening.