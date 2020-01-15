Expand / Collapse search

Bitter cold with subzero wind chills hitting Minnesota Thursday

Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Winter Weather
FOX 9
article

Minnesota is in for a deep freeze on Thursday.

(FOX 9) - After getting a light snow Wednesday, Minnesota is gearing up for a brief hit of bitter cold.

Following the midday dusting, temperatures dropped throughout the day. By the evening hours, the wind chill is expected to fall below zero.

Minnesota crews prepare for cold temperatures, heavy snowfall this weekend

Minnesota snowplow crews are preparing for cold temperatures and a significant snowfall this weekend.

A frigid cold arrives Thursday morning with wind chills of 20 to 35 degrees below zero followed by single-digit highs in the afternoon.  

We will get a reprieve from the extreme cold Friday into early Saturday as the snow moves in, but then right back to it later Saturday through Monday. 