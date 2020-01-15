Bitter cold with subzero wind chills hitting Minnesota Thursday

article

After getting a light snow Wednesday, Minnesota is gearing up for a brief hit of bitter cold.

Following the midday dusting, temperatures dropped throughout the day. By the evening hours, the wind chill is expected to fall below zero.

A frigid cold arrives Thursday morning with wind chills of 20 to 35 degrees below zero followed by single-digit highs in the afternoon.

We will get a reprieve from the extreme cold Friday into early Saturday as the snow moves in, but then right back to it later Saturday through Monday.