Air quality alert issued Tuesday through Thursday in Twin Cities

As a summer of record-setting air quality alerts in Minnesota continues, a new one has been issued for ozone in the Twin Cities from Tuesday at 12 p.m. to Thursday at 9 p.m.

Air quality is expected to reach the orange Air Quality Index (AQI) category in the Twin Cities, central, and northern Minnesota, which can be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In the Twin Cities, ground-level ozone is expected to be high as sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants – volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides – to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Health impacts of air quality are exacerbated by the extreme heat the area will also be feeling.

The air quality alert throughout much of northern Minnesota for wildfire smoke has also been extended until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The central/northern alert area includes Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Bemidji, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

Unhealthy ozone and fine particulate levels can aggravate lung diseases like asthma, emphysema, and COPD. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like difficulty breathing deeply, shortness of breath, throat soreness, wheezing, coughing, or unusual fatigue.