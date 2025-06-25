Renville residents asked to reduce water usage during flooding caused by heavy rainfall
RENVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Flooding in Renville is prompting city officials to ask residents to reduce water usage.
Big picture view:
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Renville on Wednesday morning before it was canceled later in the evening.
Video shot by Angelina Moreno shows flooded streets in Renville and can be viewed above.
The City of Renville is asking residents to reduce water usage by taking the following steps:
- Do not take a shower or bath
- Do not wash dishes
- Do not do laundry
- Only flush the toilet when necessary
Residents are also told to make sure all sump pumps are discharging into lawns or streets and not into sanitary sewer drains.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the City of Renville and the FOX 9 weather forecast.