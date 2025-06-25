Renville residents asked to reduce water usage during flooding caused by heavy rainfall

The Brief The City of Renville is asking its residents to reduce water usage amid severe weather. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area. Residents are asked not to shower or bathe, wash dishes, or do laundry, and only flush toilets when necessary.



Flooding in Renville is prompting city officials to ask residents to reduce water usage.

READ MORE: Live updates: Tornado warnings in southern Minnesota, Flood Warning in Twin Cities

Renville flooding

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Renville on Wednesday morning before it was canceled later in the evening.

Video shot by Angelina Moreno shows flooded streets in Renville and can be viewed above.

The City of Renville is asking residents to reduce water usage by taking the following steps:

Do not take a shower or bath

Do not wash dishes

Do not do laundry

Only flush the toilet when necessary

Residents are also told to make sure all sump pumps are discharging into lawns or streets and not into sanitary sewer drains.

FOX 9 has a crew in Renville and will update this story when more information is available.