Lynx playoff game, Farm Aid, Vikings, Twins home finale make for busy Minneapolis weekend

The Brief It will be a busy weekend in Minneapolis as the city hosts a Lynx playoff game, Farm Aid 40, the Twins and Vikings. Sunday will be particularly packed, with the Lynx, Vikings and the final Twins home game of the year. Bob Dylan will also return to Minneapolis for his first concert in a decade at Farm Aid.



Busy sports weekend

What we know:

The Lynx, Twins, and Vikings will all draw crowds to Minneapolis on Sunday.

The Lynx will host a second round playoff game on Sunday. The game could end up being a Finals rematch against the Liberty, if the Liberty clinch their series against the Mercury on Friday. Tipoff time is to be determined.

The Vikings will host the Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at noon. Both teams will be without their starting quarterbacks after both J.J. McCarthy and Joe Burrow suffered injuries last week.

The Twins will host the Guardians for their final home series of the year. They have games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Farm Aid and Bob Dylan in Minneapolis

Big picture view:

One of the teams missing from this weekend's sports lineup is the Minnesota Gophers football team. The Gophers are on a bye as Farm Aid 40 takes the stage at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Starting at noon on Saturday, the benefit concert will feature a star-studded lineup including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Wynonna Judd, Kenny Chesney, Billy Strings, and more.

Local perspective:

Dylan was named as a late addition to the Farm Aid 40 lineup on Wednesday. The show at Huntington Bank Stadium will mark the first time Dylan has played a show in Minneapolis in more than a decade.

Dylan once lived in Dinkytown while attending the University of Minnesota in the late 50s. He spent a short time in the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity before moving into an apartment above Gray's Drugstore at 4th Street SE and 14th Avenue SE, just blocks from where Huntington Bank Stadium now stands. He also played his first shows under the stage name "Bob Dylan" in Dinkytown.