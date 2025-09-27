Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve suspended for Game 4 of semifinals

The Brief Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve has been suspended for one game following the team's loss to the Phoenix Mercury Friday. The WNBA suspended Reeve for her "aggressive" behavior towards refs, and "inappropriate" comments towards fans and in a post-game press conference. Reeve will service her suspension Sunday when the Lynx play the Mercury in Game 4 of the semifinals.



Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve is suspended for one game after "aggressive" and "inappropriate" behavior following the team's loss in Game 3 of the semifinals.

Cheryl Reeve suspended, fined

What we know:

The WNBA announced Saturday that Reeve is suspended for one game, and will serve that suspension Sunday when the Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the semifinals.

According to the WNBA, Reeve was suspended due to "aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing" reg on the courts, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, "inappropriate" comments made to fans when exiting and remarks made in a post-game press conference.

Along with being suspended, Reeve and Lynx assistant coaches Eric Thibault and Rebekkah Brunson will be fined.

The WNBA says Thibault was fined for an "inappropriate" interaction with a ref on court. Brunson was fined for an inappropriate social media comment made towards WNBA officials.

Reeve ejected from Game 3

The backstory:

The Lynx lost to the Mercury on Friday night, 84-76. The Mercury hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series.

The game’s intensity often crossed the line, with hard contact going uncalled. Every time Napheesa Collier touched the ball, she was swarmed — and hit — without a whistle.

Reeve managed her emotions until the fourth quarter, when Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas collided with Collier on a steal attempt. Collier rolled her ankle badly and was helped off the floor. Moments later, Reeve stormed onto the court and unloaded on the officiating crew. The outburst earned her a second technical foul and an automatic ejection.

FOX 9 cameras captured Reeve being restrained by players and assistants before shouting at fans as she exited toward the locker room.

At the postgame podium, Reeve didn’t take a single question but delivered a two-minute statement targeting the officiating and league leadership.

"One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws and had five fouls," Reeve said of Collier. "Got her shoulder pulled out, finished the game with her leg being taken out and probably has a fracture."

Reeve continued her criticism, calling the officials "unfit" for a semifinal assignment.

"The officiating crew that we had tonight—for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is [expletive] malpractice," she said.

READ MORE: Cheryl Reeve ejected, calls officials 'unfit' as Lynx lose Game 3