Minnesota Lynx advance in WNBA semifinals with comeback win

The Brief The Lynx rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Golden State Valkyries and advance to the WNBA semifinals Wednesday night. The Lynx are the second WNBA team since 2006 to win after trailing by 14+ points in the fourth quarter. The Lynx will open Round 2 at home on Sunday. Tickets go on sale on Thursday.



The Minnesota Lynx rallied to beat the Golden State Valkyries and advance in the WNBA playoffs thanks to a go-ahead basket from Napheesa Collier on Wednesday night.

The Lynx are now the second WNBA team since 2006 to win when trailing by 14 or more points in the fourth quarter.

Lynx advance after comeback win

Why you should care:

The Valkyries were in control for much of the game, leading by 14 points to start the fourth quarter, but the Lynx continued to creep back and eventually win the game, 75-74, and sweep Golden State 2-0 in the series.

With less than 2 minutes on the clock, Collier hit a long jumper to retake the lead for the Lynx, and then with just 25 seconds left, Courtney Williams drained another shot, making it 75-72 Lynx. The Valkyries pulled within one and had a final shot for the win, but it went off the rim and the Lynx won it, advancing to the semifinals.

Collier had a game-high 24 points on Wednesday night, marking her 15th career playoff game with 20+ points. She also had seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Tickets for Round 2 go on sale Thursday

What's next:

The Lynx will face the winner of New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury. That series is currently tied 1-1. The Liberty beat the Lynx in the finals last year with a controversial call that delivered Minnesota a heartbreaking overtime loss.

Game 1 of the semifinals will be held Sunday, Sept. 21 at Target Center. Tickets for the semifinals will go on sale at noon on Thursday.

The Lynx will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series, as well as Game 5 if it's needed. Game times have not been announced yet, but here's the full schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 21, at Target Center

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 23, at Target Center

Game 3: Friday, Sept. 26, on the road (TBD)

Game 4 (if necessary): Sunday, Sept. 28, on the road (TBD)

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Target Center