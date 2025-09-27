Cheryl Reeve ejected, calls officials 'unfit' as Lynx lose Game 3

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx lost to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night, 84-76. The Mercury hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series. Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier was injured in the loss. Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected from the game and criticized the officiating and league leadership in her postgame comments.



After squandering a 20-point lead at home in Game 2, the Minnesota Lynx traveled to Phoenix looking to regain control of their best-of-five semifinal series. Instead, the result in Game 3 wasn’t much better.

The Recap:

In front of more than 15,000 fans at PHX Arena, the Lynx and Mercury went back and forth throughout the first half before Phoenix took a 4-point lead into the locker room.

Natisha Heideman, quiet in the first two games of the series, gave Minnesota a much-needed spark off the bench with 19 points and several clutch baskets. But her effort wasn’t enough to outduel Phoenix forward Satou Sabally, who led the Mercury with 23 points and seemed to have an answer every time the Lynx made a push.

The game’s intensity often crossed the line, with hard contact going uncalled. Every time Napheesa Collier touched the ball, she was swarmed — and hit — without a whistle.

What they're saying:

Head coach Cheryl Reeve voiced her frustration after the game.

"When you let the physicality happen, people get hurt, there’s fights, and this is the look our league wants," she said.

Lynx coach ejected

Reeve managed her emotions until the fourth quarter, when Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas collided with Collier on a steal attempt. Collier rolled her ankle badly and was helped off the floor. Moments later, Reeve stormed onto the court and unloaded on the officiating crew. The outburst earned her a second technical foul and an automatic ejection.

FOX 9 cameras captured Reeve being restrained by players and assistants before shouting at fans as she exited toward the locker room.

Cheryl Reeve calls out officials, WNBA leadership

At the postgame podium, Reeve didn’t take a single question but delivered a two-minute statement targeting the officiating and league leadership.

"One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws and had five fouls," Reeve said of Collier. "Got her shoulder pulled out, finished the game with her leg being taken out and probably has a fracture."

Collier was later seen on a scooter headed to the x-ray room, though the team has not confirmed any official diagnosis.

Officials ‘unfit’ for WNBA finals. ‘Malpractice’

Reeve continued her criticism, calling the officials "unfit" for a semifinal assignment.

"The officiating crew that we had tonight—for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is [expletive] malpractice," she said.

She closed her remarks with one final shot at the officiating.

"We got players getting cracked on the glass and there’s no call. All they say is, ‘It wasn’t my call, I didn’t see it that way.’ They’re [expletive] awful."

Reeve then walked out, leaving reporters stunned and scrambling to post her soundbites.

The Mercury won 84–76, outscoring Minnesota 21–9 in the fourth quarter. Phoenix attempted 22 free throws compared to Minnesota’s 11, despite both teams being whistled for nearly the same number of fouls.

Lynx still believe

Courtney Williams said the Lynx can’t dwell on the meltdown.

"We not out of it, we still here, we still a great team," Williams said. "You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low. You feel this one, wash it, watch the film, and be better next game."

The Lynx, the WNBA’s top team throughout the regular season, now have their backs up against a wall facing elimination.

What's next:

Game 4 is set for Sunday at 7 p.m. CT in Phoenix.