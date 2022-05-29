Massive fire breaks out at commercial egg farm near Cokato, Minn.

A late-night fire at a commercial egg farm likely left thousands of chickens dead Saturday night near Cokato, Minnesota.

Crews were called shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday night for the fire at the Forsman Farms facility off Mowery Avenue in Stockholm Township, located just off Highway 12 between Cokato and Howard Lake.

At the scene, crews found heavy fire coming from a barn housing chickens and manure. Multiple departments were called in to help with the large fight. Video posted online by Eddie Olson shows massive flames shooting from the building late Saturday night.

The main building involved in the fire was significantly damaged and there was light damage to a neighboring building, deputies say.

It's unclear exactly how many chickens were killed in the fire but the Wright County Sheriff's Office says there were estimates of 200,000 chickens inside the building when the fire broke out. However, deputies couldn't say how many of those chickens perished in the fire.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, but deputies say there doesn't appear to be any criminal activity involved in the blaze.

Forsman Farms' website shows it specializes in egg production, selling 3 million eggs per day. However, Forsman Farms has at least one other facility further east in Howard Lake.