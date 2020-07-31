Expand / Collapse search

52-year-old man reported missing July 9, last seen near Howard Lake, Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

Tony Conley Perry has been reported missing and was last seen in Howard Lake, Minnesota. (Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a 52-year-old man who was last seen near Howard Lake, Minnesota.

Tony Conley Perry was reported missing on July 9. His family and friends have not heard from him since and they have told police and it is unlike him to not stay in contact.

Perry is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 200 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (763)682-7736 or call 911.