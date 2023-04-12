Dog rescued after falling through ice on Minnesota lake

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A dog who broke through the ice on Eagle Lake in Big Lake was rescued on Tuesday. (Big Lake Fire Department)

A dog that fell through the ice in Big Lake on Tuesday was rescued and has been reunited with its owner.

The Big Lake Fire Department says the dog broke through the ice on Eagle Lake and was too far out for the owner to get to.

Fire officials responded at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and wearing "Mustang" suits and using an ice sled, they rescued the dog.

The dog, whose name wasn't released by the fire department, was then reunited with its owner.