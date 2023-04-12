Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 AM CDT until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:48 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Big Stone County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County

Dog rescued after falling through ice on Minnesota lake

By
Published 
Big Lake
FOX 9
Image 1 of 6

A dog who broke through the ice on Eagle Lake in Big Lake was rescued on Tuesday.  (Big Lake Fire Department)

BIG LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog that fell through the ice in Big Lake on Tuesday was rescued and has been reunited with its owner. 

The Big Lake Fire Department says the dog broke through the ice on Eagle Lake and was too far out for the owner to get to. 

Fire officials responded at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and wearing "Mustang" suits and using an ice sled, they rescued the dog. 

The dog, whose name wasn't released by the fire department, was then reunited with its owner. 