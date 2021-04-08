Two boys arrested after Big Lake carjacking

Two boys were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in Big Lake, Minnesota, according to the Big Lake Police Department.

Wednesday around 6:43 p.m. police responded to an armed robbery at the Station Street Apartments parking lot. A woman told police two boys came up to her asking for a ride when one pulled out a gun, telling her he would shoot her if she didn't give him her keys. The boys got in the car and drove off.

Using OnStar, police tracked the vehicle to a parking lot in the 700 block of Martin Avenue. The officer found the vehicle and saw two boys matching the description of those involved in the carjacking walking toward Coborn's. Once they saw the police squad, they ran away and climbed over a fence into a car dealership.

Officers found one boy hiding under a vehicle and arrested him. Bystanders saw the other boy run across Phyllis Street and helped officers take him into custody.

Police found a handgun, car keys and some clothing near the fence the boy climbed over.

The boys were booked at Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Facility. Charges are pending.