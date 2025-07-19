Infant dies after being found unresponsive in Big Lake
BIG LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 6-month-old infant died after being found unresponsive in Big Lake Friday morning.
Infant death in Big Lake
What we know:
According to Big Lake police, around 8 a.m. officers responded to a medical call on the 5500 block of Aberdeen Way.
At the scene, officers found a 6-month-old infant unresponsive and not breathing. The infant ultimately died at the scene, police said.
The death is under investigation by Big Lake Police, Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Sherburne County Health and Human Services Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what led up to the infant's death or what caused it.
No arrests were reported by police in relation to the infant's death.
The Source: A press release posted to Facebook by the Big Lake Police Department.