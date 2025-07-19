Infant dies after being found unresponsive in Big Lake

The Brief A 6-month-old infant died in Big Lake after officers responded to a medical call saying the infant was unresponsive. The death is being investigated by Big Lake Police, Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Sherburne County Health and Human Services Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.



A 6-month-old infant died after being found unresponsive in Big Lake Friday morning.

Infant death in Big Lake

What we know:

According to Big Lake police, around 8 a.m. officers responded to a medical call on the 5500 block of Aberdeen Way.

At the scene, officers found a 6-month-old infant unresponsive and not breathing. The infant ultimately died at the scene, police said.

The death is under investigation by Big Lake Police, Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Sherburne County Health and Human Services Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led up to the infant's death or what caused it.

No arrests were reported by police in relation to the infant's death.