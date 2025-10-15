4 Minnesota breweries score medals at Great American Beer Festival
(FOX 9) - Four Minnesota breweries came home from Denver with some hardware after the Great American Beer Festival last week.
The backstory:
The Great American Beer Festival is the largest annual beer festival in the United States. Each year, the best craft beers in the country face-off for prizes in Denver.
As part of this year's competition, 250 judges tasted more than 8,000 beers and ciders for awards.
What we know:
Lupulin Brewing Company, Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Pyres Brewing Company, and BlackStack Brewing all won medals as part of the 2025 festival last week.
- Lupulin Brewing Company (Big Lake) won gold for its Oktoberfest brew in the German-Style Maerzen category.
- Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub (Minneapolis) won gold for its Eisbock brew in the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock category.
- Pyres Brewing Company (Minneapolis) took silver for its Idyll Forest - Champs De Framboise beer in the Belgian Fruit Beer category.
- BlackStack Brewing (St. Paul) finished with a bronze for its Slopes beer in the International-Style Pilsener category.