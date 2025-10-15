4 Minnesota breweries score medals at Great American Beer Festival

The Brief Four Minnesota breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival last week. The festival is one of the biggest events for craft brewers each year. Lupulin Brewing Company, Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Pyres Brewing Company, and BlackStack Brewing all won medals.



Four Minnesota breweries came home from Denver with some hardware after the Great American Beer Festival last week.

MN breweries win medals

The backstory:

The Great American Beer Festival is the largest annual beer festival in the United States. Each year, the best craft beers in the country face-off for prizes in Denver.

As part of this year's competition, 250 judges tasted more than 8,000 beers and ciders for awards.

What we know:

Lupulin Brewing Company, Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Pyres Brewing Company, and BlackStack Brewing all won medals as part of the 2025 festival last week.