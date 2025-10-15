Expand / Collapse search

4 Minnesota breweries score medals at Great American Beer Festival

Published  October 15, 2025 4:11pm CDT
Food and Drink
The Brief

    • Four Minnesota breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival last week.
    • The festival is one of the biggest events for craft brewers each year.
    • Lupulin Brewing Company, Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Pyres Brewing Company, and BlackStack Brewing all won medals.

(FOX 9) - Four Minnesota breweries came home from Denver with some hardware after the Great American Beer Festival last week.

MN breweries win medals

The backstory:

The Great American Beer Festival is the largest annual beer festival in the United States. Each year, the best craft beers in the country face-off for prizes in Denver.

As part of this year's competition, 250 judges tasted more than 8,000 beers and ciders for awards.

What we know:

Lupulin Brewing Company, Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Pyres Brewing Company, and BlackStack Brewing all won medals as part of the 2025 festival last week.

  • Lupulin Brewing Company (Big Lake) won gold for its Oktoberfest brew in the German-Style Maerzen category.
  • Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub (Minneapolis) won gold for its Eisbock brew in the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock category.
  • Pyres Brewing Company (Minneapolis) took silver for its Idyll Forest - Champs De Framboise beer in the Belgian Fruit Beer category.
  • BlackStack Brewing (St. Paul) finished with a bronze for its Slopes beer in the International-Style Pilsener category.
