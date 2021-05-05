Missing: Man, 93, with dementia last seen driving to Elk River

article

The Big Lake Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing 93-year-old man, who has dementia.

Roberto Sobalvarro was last seen Wednesday at noon on his way to Elk River, Minnesota. He was driving a black, 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with the Minnesota license plate MZR928.

He does not have a cell phone with him.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 157 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sherburne County dispatch at (763)765-3500.